Furious PSG fans take legal action to fight shock Marseille travel ban

The frustrated PSG fan group confirmed they are taking their fight to the highest administrative court in France. They argue that consecutive authorities have failed to communicate properly with supporters over the past decade.

"We are asking our lawyer to bring an emergency procedure before the Council of State in order to contest the upcoming ministerial ban," the Collectif Ultras Paris confirmed in a statement.

"Since 2015, six prefects have succeeded one another, without any real dialogue ever being established with us. Eleven years of repeated bans cannot take the place of dialogue."