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FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-PSGAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

PSG are up and running again! They win Le Classique 2-1 and leave Marseille in second-bottom place. Weah sent off, directors in the stands protested against

Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain

Marseille’s bleak crisis has no end: beaten in Le Classique against PSG as well

Marseille still cannot find a way out of the crisis engulfing them, and Le Classique once again underlined PSG's superiority in this French derby. Luis Henrique's side have not made the best start to the league campaign either, but they still came away from the Velodrome with a 2-1 win against a Bruno Genesio side in deep trouble.


  • The race

    The match stayed finely balanced, with big chances at both ends. The first half finished level, then all three goals arrived inside 10 second-half minutes. Ferran Torres broke the deadlock from a Doué assist, Gomes levelled from a Gouiri assist and captain Marquinhos restored the Parisians' lead. Former Juventus man Weah then picked up a second yellow and was sent off, effectively handing the three points to the Parisians, who once again won a derby in which OM have come out on top only once in the last 10 years.

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  • “Polite” protest

    One win on the opening day and then four straight defeats have left Marseille second from bottom on just three points, above only Le Havre.

    Protests from the Marseille supporters also felt inevitable, aimed less at the team than at the new management brought in over the summer, at a time when the club's finances are in a very delicate state.

    The curva displayed banners and sang chants during the match, then the final whistles also targeted the players on the pitch.

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