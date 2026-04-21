Professional footballer stabbed and in critical condition! FC Midtjylland is in shock

Following two operations, Djabi’s condition is now stable. He has been awakened from his medically induced coma and is reported to be “doing well under the circumstances”, the club said.

The midfielder came through Benfica Lisbon’s youth system before joining Midtjylland in 2023. The Guinea-Bissau international returned to Denmark after a loan spell, but has yet to feature in the league this season. Midtjylland, coached by former BVB boss Mike Tullberg, currently sit second in the table and are challenging for the title in the championship round.