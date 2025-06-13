Pressure to perform: Matt Turner, Johnny Cardoso and the USMNT players with the most to gain - or lose - in the Gold Cup

Which USMNT players need to have a strong summer to improve their chances for the 2026 World Cup roster?

Having now ticked past the one-year mark ahead of the 2026 World Cup, everyone in the U.S. men's national team player pool is now feeling the pressure. Positional battles are intensifying and there is a demand for results, particularly from the group of players involved in this summer's Gold Cup.

With many of the team's top stars out of action - including starters such as Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie - this Gold Cup has become a proving ground. Those on the fringes will play their way into, or out of, contention.

Those fighting for starting roles will have to make their own cases to Mauricio Pochettino . There's bound to be one or two surprises in the squad next summer, too, and this Gold Cup could very well be the launching pad.

There are several familiar faces in the team with points to prove. We're not talking Tyler Adams or Chris Richards, both of whom are relatively safe given their performances for club and country. But other USMNT veterans find themselves with plenty to play for.

Which USMNT players are under the most pressure to perform in this Gold Cup? GOAL takes a look.