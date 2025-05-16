Another Premier League transfer target for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ready Nottingham Forest raid for proven Championship performer Lewis O'Brien
Wrexham are reportedly readying another Premier League transfer raid, with Nottingham Forest-owned midfielder Lewis O'Brien on the Red Dragons' radar.
- Red Dragons are preparing for Championship life
- Eager to add more experience to Parkinson's squad
- Face recruitment battle with Welsh rivals Swansea