Premier League manager's son joins Bundesliga title contenders on transfer deadline day
A landmark move for the Farke football dynasty
While Farke has been busy orchestrating Leeds United’s Premier League campaign at Elland Road, his son has been quietly making a name for himself in the German second tier. The deadline day switch to Hoffenheim represents a massive leap forward for Engelns, moving him from a mid-table second-division environment to a club that is currently mixing it with the likes of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the summit of German football.
Engelns, who operates as a central midfielder, has drawn attention not because of his famous surname, but due to a breakout season with Paderborn. Despite his tender age, he racked up 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this term, showcasing a maturity and technical ability that alerted scouts from across the top tier.
The deal was finalised late in the window, with Hoffenheim moving decisively to secure one of the country's most promising teenage talents. For Farke senior, who spent much of his own playing career in the lower reaches of German football before rising to prominence as a coach, seeing his son sign for a Champions League-chasing outfit is a moment of significant personal validation.
Paderborn express regret at losing homegrown talent
The transfer was not an easy one for Paderborn to sanction. Engelns is viewed as a jewel of their academy, and losing him mid-season is a blow to their own aspirations. However, the lure of the Bundesliga and specifically a club with Hoffenheim's resources and ambition proved too strong for the player to resist.
Sebastian Lange, Paderborn’s managing director for sport, issued a statement confirming that the move was driven by the player’s specific desire to leave.
“Luis approached us with the wish to transfer to Hoffenheim," he said. "We granted his request, even though we regret his departure. Luis is a prime example of our youth development program and the pathway from the U21s to the professional team. He has had a fantastic journey with us; his development is a success story for our entire club. We wish him all the best for the future.”
The fee remains undisclosed, but it is understood to include significant add-ons should Engelns break into the Hoffenheim first team, ensuring Paderborn retain a stake in his future success.
Hoffenheim's tactical plan for the teenager
Hoffenheim have built a reputation as one of Europe's premier destinations for developing young talent, and they view Engelns as a player with a high ceiling.
Paul Pajduch, Hoffenheim’s technical director, was effusive in his praise of the new arrival, saying: "Luis is a very exciting player with excellent game intelligence and a strong presence in central midfield. Despite his young age, he has already gained valuable experience in professional football. Now he can take the next step in his development here, gain important playing time in the 3rd division and get used to the level of the Bundesliga."
The immediate plan is for Engelns to join Hoffenheim II, the club’s reserve side who compete in the 3. Liga. This is a strategic decision designed to allow him to adapt to the club’s philosophy and maintain regular playing time in a competitive professional league, rather than sitting on the bench for the senior side during a high-pressure title run-in.
"We want to give him the time he needs to settle in and develop at his own pace," Pajduch explained. However, the pathway to the first team is clear, with the club hoping he will be challenging for Bundesliga minutes by the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
Stepping out of his father's shadow
The narrative surrounding Engelns will inevitably involve comparisons to his father, but the two are very different footballing figures. While Farke was a striker known for his goalscoring instincts in the lower leagues, Luis is a modern, ball-playing midfielder who dictates play from deeper areas.
Moving to Hoffenheim allows Engelns to carve out his own identity away from the glare of English football, where his father is a household name. Had he moved to a Premier League academy, the scrutiny would have been intense. In the Bundesliga, he is judged primarily on his merit as a German youth international.
With Leeds fighting for position in the Premier League and Hoffenheim chasing glory in Germany, the Farke family ends the January window with plenty to play for. For young Luis, the hard work begins now as he looks to prove that he belongs at the highest level of the European game.
