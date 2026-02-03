Premier League manager's son joins Bundesliga title contenders on transfer deadline day

While Farke has been busy orchestrating Leeds United’s Premier League campaign at Elland Road, his son has been quietly making a name for himself in the German second tier. The deadline day switch to Hoffenheim represents a massive leap forward for Engelns, moving him from a mid-table second-division environment to a club that is currently mixing it with the likes of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the summit of German football.

Engelns, who operates as a central midfielder, has drawn attention not because of his famous surname, but due to a breakout season with Paderborn. Despite his tender age, he racked up 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga this term, showcasing a maturity and technical ability that alerted scouts from across the top tier.

The deal was finalised late in the window, with Hoffenheim moving decisively to secure one of the country's most promising teenage talents. For Farke senior, who spent much of his own playing career in the lower reaches of German football before rising to prominence as a coach, seeing his son sign for a Champions League-chasing outfit is a moment of significant personal validation.