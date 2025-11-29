Getty Images Sport
Premier League icon Robin van Persie explains decision to hand son Shaqueel debut in historic clash with Celtic
Celtic came from behind to beat Feyenoord on Thursday
Feyenoord went ahead early on against Celtic as Ayase Ueda tucked past Kasper Schmeichel having been picked out well by Sem Steijn. However, Celtic turned the game on its head before the break as goals from Yang Hyun-Jun and Reo Hatate saw the Scottish champions go in ahead at the interval.
The Eredivisie outfit pushed for an equaliser but it was Benjamin Nygren who scored Celtic's third in the final knockings as the Scottish side claimed a 3-1 win at De Kuip. The result means Feyenoord have now now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, which includes defeats to PSV and VfB Stuttgart in the league and Europa League, respectively.
Van Persie faced questions about his side's form post-match but was also forced to explain the decision behind handing his son his debut as Feyenoord pushed for a goal. Shaqueel made the matchday squad for Feyenoord's recent 4-2 home defeat to NEC Nijmegen but was an unused sub in the loss.
Van Persie adamant he 'made the call as a coach'
And Shaqueel experienced his first taste of senior and European football in the home loss to Celtic. The elder Van Persie has since explained the motives behind his decision to turn to his son to rescue the Europa League tie, insisting he did so as a coach rather than a father.
Asked why he opted to introduce the young striker when Feyenoord were 2-1 down, the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker said: "I made that call as a coach, not as a dad because we needed a goal. Shaqueel is a player who can score a goal from all angles. That was the reason I brought him on. From a father's point of view, when your son makes his debut that is always a special moment. But I wasn't that busy with enjoying that moment, I was doing my work like Shaqueel was."
Shaqueel failed to have the desired impact as Feyenoord conceded their third just a minute after he was introduced. In addition, the young forward failed to fire off a short, though he did win three aerial duels during his short time on the pitch.
Van Persie insists he sees his son as 'one of the players'
Van Persie went on to explain that he doesn't see Shaqueel as his son but rather one of his players, and that they have a working relationship away from home rather than a personal one. "The way I see Shaqueel is as one of the players," the Feyenoord head coach went on to say.
"This is what we both agreed to a couple of years ago when we already worked together. Shaqueel was handling that really well, I am too in my opinion. Later on when we are home of course we will have a nice moment, when we are proud of each other.
"I am proud of Shaqueel because, like every player who makes his debut, there is a whole process going on before he made his debut. He worked hard, deserved it and, for him, it is a special moment."
Shaqueel came through the ranks at Manchester City, before moving on to Fenerbahce in 2015 and then on to Feyenoord in 2017. The forward signed his first professional contract with Feyenoord in 2022. While born in London, Shaqueel has represented the Netherlands at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.
Feyenoord looking to turn form around
Feyenoord will look to turn their recent form around when they travel to Telstar on Sunday. The Dutch giants have lost their last two away games at Stuttgart and Go Ahead Eagles, with their most recent win on the road a 7-0 triumph at Heracles last month.
Telstar, meanwhile, currently foot the Eredivisie and have failed to win their last six matches, though have drawn their last three as they show signs of improvement. The Dutch minnows, however, have won only one of their seven home matches this season.
Whether Shaqueel van Persie gets another opportunity to add to his first-team minutes remains to be seen.
