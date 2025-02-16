Premier League All-Star Game 2025: Who would win in the battle of North vs South?

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, and GOAL has devised how a Premier League match would go down

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

American sports really get to strut their stuff at this time of year. We're fresh off the back of the Super Bowl, with the Philadelphia Eagles tearing the Kansas City Chiefs limb from limb, and now the NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us.

Now, we're not here to say that English football should be looking across the pond for ideas to implement into the game. Far from it. Things are fine just the way they are, thank you very much.

That said, it's fun to imagine what an Americanised Premier League would look like, and the All-Star Game is the absolute No.1 pick for entertainment. Keep your half-time shows, miss us with the national anthem before every single event.

But what is the All-Star Game and what would it look like in England? GOAL has you covered...