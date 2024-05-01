Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to play Cape Town City - Who comes in for suspended POTY candidate Patrick Maswanganyi?

The Buccaneers are desperate for maximum points against the Citizens to boost their chances of playing Caf competitions.

Orlando Pirates' bid for 2024/25 Caf Champions League football continues on Wednesday evening when they play Cape Town City at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.

Bucs lost Thabitso Lebitso for the rest of the season due to an injury while Patrick Maswanganyi and Makhehleni Makhaula are out suspended.

Sipho Chaine, Deon Hotto, and Miguel Timm are back after a one-match ban which is a massive boost for the Soweto giants.

GOAL predicts how Bucs tactician Jose Riveiro could line up his men.