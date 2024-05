The Brazilians will be at home hosting Thwihli Thwahla as they seek to smash their own PSL record.

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday for a Premier Soccer League date.

Having already been confirmed as the 2023/24 PSL champions, Masandawana are now playing for prestige.

They come up against Royal AM who are still battling to stay safe from relegation and coach Rhulani Mokwena is likely to field his strongest team as predicted by GOAL.