Everton FC v Crystal Palace - Barclays Women's Super League
Soham Mukherjee

A post-match proposal! Everton star Rikke Madsen surprised as boyfriend asks her to marry him just minutes after Everton star's injury comeback

R. MadsenEverton WomenShowbizEverton Women vs Crystal Palace FC WomenCrystal Palace FC WomenWSL

Everton star Rikke Madsen was surprised to see her boyfriend propose to her on the pitch just minutes after the Everton star made her comeback.

  • Madsen was on maternity leave
  • Returned to the squad for the first time since October
  • Excited to have been proposed to on the back of a 3-0 win
