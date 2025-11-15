'Nobody can leave just because they want to' - Portugal star threatened with FIFA action after claiming he wants to retire mid-season despite Besiktas contract

Besiktas president Serdal Adali addressed the chaos and revealed a series of fraught meetings that unfolded in the aftermath of last weekend’s match against Basaksehir. Silva had been substituted in the 83rd minute, and shortly afterwards, his agent requested an urgent discussion.

Adali told reporters: "Rafa left the field in the 73rd minute of the game against Basaksehir. His agent requested a meeting, and so it happened. Afterwards, we met with Rafa and had dinner together. I thought there was a problem with his substitution and we wanted to resolve it. We worked hard on that. But when I spoke with Rafa, he said he had no problems with anyone and that he wanted to leave football."

The situation changed hours later with Silva abruptly altering his reasoning and instead expressing a desire to leave for another club.

Adali explained: "After a while, he changed his mind and said he wanted to go somewhere else, presenting different arguments. There's no need to look for someone to blame. We wanted Rafa from the beginning. We didn't owe Rafa anything financially. We still have the same expectations for him. We always treated him with great care, attending to all his needs. He was welcomed as our player. As a Besiktas fan, would I want one of my best players to leave?"