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Portugal warned they face 'tragedy' when Cristiano Ronaldo retires
Portugal face life after Ronaldo
Portugal have been warned they could face a significant commercial setback once Ronaldo retires from international football. Daniel Sa, executive director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Administration (IPAM), believes the national team's brand is heavily tied to the 41-year-old forward, who has confirmed the 2026 World Cup was his sixth and final appearance at the tournament while leaving his international future open. He argued that Portugal risk losing substantial media exposure and financial income without their long-time captain.
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Marketing expert issues stark warning
Sa believes Ronaldo's influence extends far beyond his performances on the pitch, making his eventual departure a major challenge for Portuguese football. He also argued that Ronaldo has helped the FPF secure lucrative commercial deals for more than two decades and urged the governing body to prepare a fresh narrative for the post-Ronaldo era.
"It might be a bit harsh to say, but from a brand perspective, Ronaldo is incomparably bigger than the entire Portuguese national team and countless others combined," he told Lusa news agency.
"I'm not making a sporting analysis, but a brand analysis: it will be a tragedy when he leaves, because people still don't grasp the media attention that will be lost. We'll be falling down a high-speed escalator.
"He's the one who makes them sign numerous contracts and earn a lot of money for over 20 years. I believe the FPF is preparing a different narrative, because it can't be dependent on just one person and needs to present other types of arguments. Obviously, there are more to Portuguese football than Ronaldo, but they should explore this new strategy well."
Beyond footballing success
According to Sa, Ronaldo's football career is now only one part of what makes him one of the world's biggest sporting brands. He pointed to the Al Nassr striker's global social media reach, sponsorship portfolio and business investments, arguing that his personal brand will continue to grow even after he stops playing.
"Alongside the player, there is Ronaldo the influencer, who is the biggest in the world and the most followed person on social media, Ronaldo sponsored by several national and international brands, and Ronaldo the investor in multiple industries. After he stops playing, this brand will continue to grow," Sa explained.
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Planning for the future
Portugal exited the 2026 World Cup in the last 16 after a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Spain. With Ronaldo's international future still undecided, the FPF should use this period to strengthen the national team's identity before one of football's greatest icons finally retires.
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