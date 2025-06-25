Porto under attack! Police fire rubber bullets as fans stop team bus from leaving airport and call for president Andre Villas-Boas to quit after disastrous Club World Cup campaign
Porto’s return from a disastrous Club World Cup campaign was met with chaos as furious fans blocked the team bus at the airport.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Angry fans surrounded Porto’s team bus at the airport
- Supporters demanded club president Andre Villas-Boas resign
- Crashed out of Club World Cup after 4-4 draw against Al Ahly