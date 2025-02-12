This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Evander Portland Timbers 2024USA Today Images
Jacob Schneider

Portland Timbers reportedly trade star Evander to FC Cincinnati for $12 million, with RC Lens midfielder David Da Costa set to replace him

Evander FerreiraPortland TimbersMajor League SoccerTransfersLensFC CincinnatiD. Costa

Da Costa will cost a reported $6 million, while Evander departs after a career-best season in the Pacific Northwest

