Andrea Pirlo's son, Nicolò, posted a message on his Instagram profile after the controversy sparked by his father's omission from the list of candidates for the role of Italy head coach: "There are moments when disappointment goes beyond a simple choice. Because what is being called into question is not just a decision, but the way people are judged.
I know how much you love this job. I know how much you have studied, how much you have sacrificed and how much respect you have always had for anyone who has shared your journey. And I know that the values you spoke about are not just words, they are the ones you have always lived by.
That is why I feel enormous bitterness. Not over a place in the dugout, which in sport is won and lost. But over the climate that has been created around a person who has always let his work do the talking, without looking for shortcuts or consensus.
As a son, but also as a young man who dreams of building a future for himself in football, all of this hurts. Because the noise seems to count for more than competence, respect and values.
Whatever happens, one certainty will never change: I am proud of the man you are, long before the professional everyone knows. And the values you have taught me will always carry more weight than any title, judgement or controversy".
Translated by
Pirlo’s son: “This is how noise counts more than competence and values”
Andrea Pirlo's son, Nicolò, posted a message on his Instagram profile after the controversy sparked by his father's omission from the list of candidates for the role of Italy head coach: "There are moments when disappointment goes beyond a simple choice. Because what is being called into question is not just a decision, but the way people are judged.