Fonbet, the Russian betting operator tied to Andrea Pirlo through a sponsorship deal, have broken their silence over the case that cost the former midfielder the Italy job. In an official statement obtained in Italy by Casinos.com, the company defend their ambassador and hit out at the Western media, accusing them of turning it into a political case.
Translated by
Pirlo case, Fonbet break their silence: "Lies from the Western media"
The official statement
"It is with great regret that we observe the controversy surrounding Andrea's career, which calls into question the integrity and career of a man who has devoted his entire life to football and to the love of his country. Naturally, we continue to monitor closely the reports coming from the foreign press and we are concerned by the amount of lies and disinformation being spread by Western media in an attempt to defame one of the greatest athletes in the history of football".
Keep politics out of sport
"Once again, we have all witnessed how politics is used in sport to achieve selfish ends. We wish Andrea a swift resolution to the situation and believe that a fair and impartial assessment of all the facts and circumstances will allow him to defend his reputation." The statement comes as Pirlo's image remains visible across the operator's channels, and the partnership does not appear to have been terminated.
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