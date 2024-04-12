Phil Parkinson Wrexham vs Forest Green 2023-24Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

'It's going to be full-blooded!' - Phil Parkinson challenges Wrexham to 'go all out' to win with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side just one game from League One promotion

WrexhamPhil ParkinsonWrexham vs Forest GreenForest GreenLeague Two

Phil Parkinson has warned his Wrexham players that this weekend's potential promotion-deciding fixture against Forest Green will be "full-blooded.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Parkinson warns Wrexham to be ready
  • Forest Green struggling at bottom of League Two
  • Red Dragons can seal promotion on Saturday

Editors' Picks