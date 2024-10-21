Phil Parkinson Erik ten HagGetty
Asking for advice, Erik?! Phil Parkinson spotted deep in conversation with Man Utd boss Ten Hag as Wrexham boss is honoured at FWA Northern Managers’ Awards dinner

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had a long conversation with Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson as they collected awards on Sunday.

  • Managers exchange views at awards ceremony
  • Ten Hag eased pressure with Brenford win
  • Parkinson chasing third-successive promotion
