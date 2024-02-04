Phil Parkinson delivers scathing ‘ridiculous’ assessment of Wrexham following third straight defeat for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s side

Phil Parkinson delivers scathing ‘ridiculous’ assessment of Wrexham following third straight defeat for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s sideChris BurtonGettyWrexhamLeague TwoPhil ParkinsonSalford City vs WrexhamSalford CityPhil Parkinson delivered a scathing “ridiculous” assessment of Wrexham’s defending after seeing them drop out of the top three in League Two.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons down to fourth in the tableQuestionable defending against SalfordChallenge set by disappointed manager