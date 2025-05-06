'The public don't really see!' - Phil Parkinson heaps praise on 'humble' Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for tackling Wrexham ownership with 'great intelligence'
Phil Parkinson has hailed the “great intelligence" of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as “the public don’t really see” their hard work at Wrexham.
- Hollywood stars took control in 2021
- Overseen three successive promotions
- Continue to lean on the expertise of others