Phil Foden is in danger of losing his spot in England's World Cup squad with Man City midfielder back to square one after brief revival

The problem is that Foden has not been 'doing it' since before Christmas, when he was City's inspiration, helping them to a series of wins they barely deserved.

He was the player that dug them out of a hole against Leeds United in November, his 91st-minute strike avoiding a pile of bodies in the box to land in the net as if fired through the eye of the needle snatched a 3-2 win.

He had also scored City's opening goal that day, and another brace, featuring strikes with both feet, followed in the subsequent game against Fulham, when City went from being 5-1 up to hanging on for a 5-4 win.

A solitary goal and an assist came as City coasted to a 3-0 win over Sunderland while a trademark left-footed strike from the edge of the box against Crystal Palace made it six goals and an assist in five matches. Strangely, though, Guardiola decided to give Foden a rebuke after that game.

"Today he didn’t do a good game, he didn’t play good," the coach said. "He lost a lot of balls, so in a rush in every action. Phil has to be more tempo, more calm, keep the ball, pass – and in the right moment, change gear. In the right moment, make the explosion.

"But at the end, we say it many times, he’s so young. At the end, he has margin to improve, he listens, and saying that he’s been doing an incredible, terrific season."

Guardiola added at Selhurst Park that there was "absolutely, absolutely, absolutely" more to come from Foden, and he urged him to improve his understanding of the game.