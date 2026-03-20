Peter Crouch: How Arne Slot can become one of Liverpool's greatest EVER managers before end of season

Crouch acknowledges that while the journey has been bumpy, there is time to win over the skeptics. After leading Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season last year, Slot has struggled this term; the Reds currently sit fifth in the table and are fighting to secure Champions League qualification for next season. Speaking to Paddy Power, he noted: “There’s still a long way to go in the season. It’s not been a great season and some of the decisions plus the style of football has rubbed the fans up the wrong way at times.”