Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Scott Wilson

'We tried' - Gloomy Pep Guardiola admits it's a 'season to suffer' as Man City slip up yet again in Crystal Palace draw

P. GuardiolaManchester CityCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola admitted it is a season of 'suffering' as his Manchester City side failed to overcome Crystal Palace.

  • City fail to impress in Palace draw
  • Eight points behind leaders Liverpool
  • Guardiola not thinking about title race
