VIDEO: Pep Guardiola's hilarious confrontation with cameraman after Man City's win over Nottingham Forest
Guardiola once again confronts cameraman
Guardiola was once again spotted confronting a cameraman at the City Ground, albeit hilariously, after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki were on target for the visitors, while Omari Hutchinson momentarily equalised for the hosts in the second half.
As the match ended, the City boss approached the away stand and applauded the club fans, when a camera focused on the Spaniard. He initially intensely looked straight at the camera before jokingly indicating that he wanted the cameraman gone.
Watch the clip
In November, after City's 2-1 loss against Newcastle United, Guardiola got into a very animated chat with Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes, with both individuals looking testy at times. The 54-year-old also appeared to argue with a cameraman as he struggled to keep his cool.
The former Barcelona, however, issued a public apology for his behaviour as he told reporters: "I apologise. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. It’s not about that. What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that’s for sure. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."
The City boss also explained his chat with Guimaraes, saying: "We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don’t know what happened. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything."
What comes next for Pep and City?
After his side’s win over Forest on Saturday, Guardiola was pleased with the result as he told the club’s official website: “Winter time, Nottingham Forest away… I know the memory is weak, but when we won one of the six Premier Leagues, this type of game happens a lot. Three points, but it’s a massive three points, mainly for the quality of the opposition."
2025 proved to be a mixed year for Guardiola's side as they capped off the calendar year with a crucial away win. They will be next seen in action on January 1 in the Premier League as they take on Sunderland away from home.