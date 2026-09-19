'Trading Manchester for New York!' – Pep Guardiola fires up NYCFC before derby heartbreak

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stole the pre-match headlines as the guest of honor for New York City FC in their Hudson River Derby clash against the New York Red Bulls. Enjoying his sabbatical, the Spanish tactician traded the Manchester Derby for New York's fiercest rivalry at Yankee Stadium.

Guardiola acted as the pre-match hype man, setting off the iconic NYCFC stadium smokestacks on the sidelines to fire up the home crowd.

Behind the scenes, footage captured Guardiola visiting the NYCFC locker room to deliver an energetic, motivating speech directly to the team before kickoff.











