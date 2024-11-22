Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2024Getty
Aditya Gokhale

'If we are in the Conference' - Pep Guardiola makes vow to stay at Man City even if club are relegated from Premier League over alleged breaches of financial regulations

P. GuardiolaManchester CityPremier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is committed to the club whatever the outcome of their legal case over alleged financial breaches.

  • Guardiola signs new contract with Man City
  • Club facing potential relegation if found guilty
  • Manager will remain even if relegated
