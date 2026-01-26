AFP
'I think so' - Pep Guardiola makes transfer admission on out-of-favour star following Antoine Semenyo arrival
Guardiola confirms Bobb's desire to exit
In a frank exchange with the press, Guardiola refused to shy away from the speculation surrounding one of his most promising academy graduates. Bobb, who dazzled in flashes during previous campaigns, has found himself on the periphery of the squad this season. When asked directly if the 22-year-old was seeking a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola offered a blunt assessment.
"I don't know yet. I know there are rumours. I know he is talking but I don't know right now," Guardiola said regarding the status of a potential transfer. However, when pressed on whether the player himself actually wants to leave, the Catalan manager was even more direct: "I think so."
Previously seen as a future star on the right flank, Bobb has seen his progress stall, and Guardiola’s comments suggest the club is now resigned to losing him if a suitable offer arrives.
Semenyo signing signals end of the road
The writing was on the wall for Bobb the moment City sanctioned the £65 million deal to bring Semenyo to the club earlier this month. The former Bournemouth forward has not just arrived to make up the numbers; he has exploded onto the scene in sky blue.
Semenyo has already endeared himself to the Etihad faithful with "incredible energy" and, crucially, goals, finding the net against Exeter City in the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle and again in the Premier League victory over Wolves. His physical dynamism and direct running have offered Guardiola a different profile of attacker, one that the manager is clearly eager to utilise immediately.
With Semenyo joining an attacking corps that already includes Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku and Savinho the competition for places on the wings has never been more intense.
Academy graduate struggles for senior minutes
For Bobb, the desire to leave is born out of necessity. At 22, he is no longer a "prospect" happy to sit on the bench and learn; he is a full international who needs regular football to continue his development. Despite signing a long-term contract extension previously, his minutes in the 2025-26 campaign have been severely restricted. He has made 15 appearances in all competitions, starting nine of those and has frequently been left as an unused substitute in crunch Premier League and Champions League fixtures.
With the World Cup on the horizon in the summer of 2026, Bobb is desperate to ensure he is match-sharp and playing week-in, week-out - something Guardiola clearly cannot guarantee him in Manchester.
City won't stand in way of unhappy stars
City have a well-documented policy regarding unhappy players: if you want to leave and the price is right, the door is open. Guardiola has previously sanctioned the exits of key players like Cole Palmer, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko when they expressed a desire for more playing time.
"We need players who want to be here and fight for their place," Guardiola has often stated. By admitting that he "thinks" Bobb wants to go, he has effectively given the green light for suitors to make their move. Talks are reportedly ongoing and with the deadline approaching, it appears increasingly likely that Bobb will be the next high-profile academy graduate to trade the comforts of the Etihad for a starting role elsewhere.
