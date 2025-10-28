Pep Guardiola kills Man City hopes of 'unbelievable guy' Kalvin Phillips despite forgotten midfielder making return in last round of Carabao Cup

Phillips’ time at the Etihad Stadium has been incredibly underwhelming. After arriving from Leeds United in 2022 for £45 million ($61m), he managed just 12 appearances in his debut season. Guardiola then sent him out on loan, first to West Ham United, where he endured a nightmare spell marked by a costly penalty and a red card in his first few outings, and later to Ipswich Town, where he ended up suffering relegation and appeared in 19 matches for the Tractor Boys. His exile left many assuming his City career was finished for good.

The midfielder was told to find a new club but his massive salary and existing contract, which runs until 2028, proved to be a hindrance as he was unable to secure a move away this summer. On September 24, Phillips appeared for City for the first time in 645 days as he came on as a substitute in the final seven minutes of their 2-0 win over Huddersfield in a Carabao Cup third-round clash.