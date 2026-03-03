Pep Guardiola delivers new update on Erling Haaland injury as Man City sweat on star striker's availability for Nottingham Forest clash

Although Haaland's goal rate has slowed down since the start of the year compared to earlier in the campaign, he has still proved crucial to City's resurgence in results. The Norwegian assisted Bernardo Silva's equaliser then bagged the decisive penalty in the 2-1 win over Liverpool in February, scored in the 3-0 rout of Fulham and then played his part in the 2-1 win over Newcastle with an all-action performance which underlined the improvements he has made to his all-round game.

Even though City beat Leeds thanks to a goal from fellow forward Antoine Semenyo, Haaland's injury comes at the crucial stage in the season, with 10 games remaining in the Premier League title race with Arsenal and City also having to contend with an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Newcastle, the Carabao Cup final at Arsenal and the small matter of a Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid before the international break.