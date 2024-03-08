Did Pep Guardiola cheat Bayern out of signing Kevin De Bruyne? Fernandinho alleges Man City boss stopped German giants from buying Belgian playmaker
Fernandinho has alleged that Pep Guardiola blocked the transfer of Kevin De Bruyne to Bayern Munich so that Manchester City could sign the Belgian.
- Bayern scouts suggested De Bruyne to Guardiola
- Spaniard knocked down the opportunity
- City signed the midfielder from Wolfsburg