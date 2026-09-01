Pedullà: "A week ago Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners were offered to Roma"

Alfredo Pedullà has revealed an intriguing transfer backstory involving Juventus and two players owned by the Bianconeri club, Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners: "Two squad players became protagonists, indeed decisive, in a Juve shirt. Now their transfer situation could change because that is usually how it works when negotiations intersect with matters on the pitch. We are talking about Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners, who were never considered untouchable and have been at the centre of several stories. Especially Nico, with Atletico Madrid involved in an endless back and forth, always looking for a discount on the transfer fee and rejecting any kind of swap deal. But just a week ago both Nico Gonzalez and Koopmeiners were strongly offered to Roma, without there being the scope to open negotiations. Roma had other targets, and in the meantime Juve have rediscovered the smile of two potential surplus players".