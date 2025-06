Paul Pogba to Wrexham?! Premier League winner discusses possibility of ex-Man Utd star joining Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's Hollywood project in Wales amid bid to reignite career P. Pogba Wrexham Championship Premier League Manchester United F. Malouda

Florent Malouda has discussed the possibility of Paul Pogba joining Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Hollywood project at Wrexham.