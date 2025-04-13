Paul Mullin Paddy Pimblett 2025Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Paul Mullin swaps Wrexham away end for UFC - Out of favour Red Dragons striker enjoys epic win from fellow Scouser Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett over Michael Chandler

P. MullinWrexhamShowbizLeague One

Paul Mullin is filling a cheerleader role at present, with the 30-year-old supporting Wrexham in the away end and Paddy Pimblett in UFC action.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Striker has slipped down the pecking order
  • Took in Wigan game alongside away support
  • Revelled in impressive win for Pimblett at UFC 314
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match