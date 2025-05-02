Paul Mullin sent 'sentiment' warning as Wrexham seek 'someone more established' in summer transfer window with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney spending again
Paul Mullin has been warned that there is no place for "sentiment" at Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney prepare to spend again.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three-time Player of the Year & fan favourite
- Has hit over 100 goals for the Red Dragons
- May be offloaded following historic promotion