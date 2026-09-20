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Genoa CFC v Frosinone Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
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Parma v Genoa LIVE 0-0

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913
Genoa

Follow live Parma v Genoa, the match valid for the fifth round of Serie A.

Parma v Genoa in the fifth round already has the feel of a relegation scrap: both sides have taken just one point from their first four matches, and defeat would leave the table looking far more complicated. Cuesta and De Rossi have plenty on the line in the 3pm meeting at the Tardini: the loser could head into the international break under real pressure, while the winner can kick-start their season.


  • The match report

    Parma-Genoa 0-0

    Goalscorers:

    PARMA (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Troilo, Carlos, Drobnic; Delprato, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Toure, Lontani; Romero. Manager: Cuesta

    GENOA (3-5-1-1): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Otoa; Ehizibue; Frendrup, Sow, Baldanzi, Ellertsson; Messias; Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi

    Referee: Mariani

    Booked: Drobnic (P)

    Sent off:

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Serie A
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR