Parma, Delprato contract renewal made official: the new expiry date is 2029

"Then there are stories that, season after season, turn into a real sense of belonging. The one between Enrico Delprato and Parma is one of them.

He arrived on loan in the summer of 2021, Enrico chose Parma and Parma chose him. Since that first step, years, matches, good times, difficult moments and so many emotions have passed. Now he has become one of the faces and leaders in the Gialloblu dressing room.





Since his debut, Enrico Delprato has worn the Parma shirt 186 times and scored 12 goals, but those numbers tell only part of his journey. Behind every appearance there has been running, sacrifice, responsibility and that captain's armband worn with pride. He is a constant presence, a reference point for his team-mates and a player capable of filling several roles. On the pitch and off it. Today, this story has a new chapter.





Enrico Delprato and Parma have renewed their relationship until 2029. To keep running. To keep wearing the shirt and the captain's armband, with pride and a sense of belonging. To keep defending those colours that have now become home. Because some stories do not need an ending. This is not a film that ends, but a story that goes on. Until 2029".







