Soccer's wildest stories: Greek tragedy! PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis's gun-toting pitch invasion

While a controversial refereeing decision threatened to decide the Greek title race, no one could have expected what happened next...

Back in March 2018, an armed pitch invasion forced a full suspension of the Greek Super League, and almost led to a worldwide ban on Greek teams playing the sport. The game between PAOK and AEK Athens ended in scandal and remonstrations, as the former’s owner, Ivan Savvidis, stormed the pitch.

While that is unusual in and of itself, the story is complicated by the fact he had a holstered handgun around his waist. Upon taking to the field, the weapon was clearly visible, and led to an outcry across Europe.

Savvidis’ armed pitch invasion is one of the wildest stories in the modern history of top-level soccer, and it almost brought down the entire league.