Raffaele Palladino's new Bologna era started with a misfire. At home to a struggling Torino side, they had to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw at full time.

In the fifth round of Serie A 2026/2027, the match looked to be going firmly Bologna's way after the switch to 3-4-2-1 and Federico Bernardeschi's goal, which seemed to have put the game on a downhill path.

But in the second half, with Bologna wasteful in attack and Ignazio Abate's changes giving Torino more weight up front, the visitors found an equaliser with their first real chance. Skorupski's error gifted Kulenovic his first Serie A goal.

Then came Torino's anger late on when referee Massa waved away clear penalty appeals for a foul by Heggem on Oristanio. The 1-1 held to the end and whistles rang around the Dall'Ara, where the fans had expected a stronger debut and a lift in the table too. Instead, Bologna remain stuck deep in the relegation battle on just 2 points. For Abate, though, the draw could prove a turning point now that the table is moving again, especially after the sensational and painful Coppa Italia defeat against Monza.





BOLOGNA-TORINO 1-1

Scorers: 15' Bernardeschi (B), 77' Kulenovic (T)







