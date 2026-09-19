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Bologna FC v Torino FC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Palladino’s Bologna restart with a draw: 1-1 with Torino amid boos

Bologna
Torino
Bologna vs Torino
Serie A

Raffaele Palladino’s debut does not mark a turning point at Bologna.

Raffaele Palladino's new-look Bologna have made a slow start, and at home to a Torino side struggling just as badly they could only take a point from a 1-1 draw.

In the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, the match looked to be going Bologna's way after the switch to a 3-4-2-1 and Federico Bernardeschi's goal, which seemed to put the game on a downhill path.

But after the break Bologna offered little attacking threat, while Ignazio Abate's changes gave Torino more weight up front. Their first real chance brought an equaliser, with an error from Skorupski gifting Kulenovic his first Serie A goal.

Then came the flashpoint late on, when referee Massa waved away Torino's appeals for a clear penalty after De Silvestri's foul on Simeone. The 1-1 held to the end and drew whistles from the Dall'Ara crowd, who had expected a better start and a climb up the table, where Bologna remain stuck in the relegation zone on just 2 points. For Abate, though, the draw could prove a turning point as Torino start moving again, especially after the sensational and painful Coppa Italia defeat against Monza.


Bologna 1-1 Torino

Scorers: Bernardeschi 15' (B), Kulenovic 77' (T)



  • Bologna-Torino: the match sheet

    Bologna-Torino 1-1


    Goalscorers: 15' Bernardeschi (B), 77' Kulenovic (T)


    BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Helland (58' De Silvestri), Heggem, Theate; Zortea (84' Holm), Pobega (77' Moro), Ferguson, Miranda; Bernardeschi (77' Orsolini), Cambiaghi (58' Odgaard); Piccoli. 

    Subs available: Pessina, Happonen, Amondarain, Mbangula, Casale, El Azzouzi, Libra, Enem, Alhassane, Vitík.

    Manager: Palladino


    TORINO (3-5-2): Perri; Ismajli, Coco, Comert (68' Belghali); Fortini (46' Patterson), Fitz-Jim (55' Kulenovic), Mandragora, Bragança (68' Ilkhan), Cacciamani; Vlasic (68' Oristanio); Simeone. 

    Subs available: Mascardi, Siviero, Biraghi, Aboukhlal, Rodríguez, Comuzzo, Gineitis, Luongo, Zapata

    Manager: Abate


    Referee: Guida

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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  • Goals and key moments

    77' GOAL - Kulenovic holds his position on the halfway line against a far too soft De Silvestri and drives straight at the box, slightly to the left. He curls a low shot that Skorupski gets to but can't keep out, with the ball slipping into the net. The first Serie A goal for the Granata striker makes it 1-1.


    15' GOAL - Fortini gives the ball away badly on the right and Bologna break at pace. Cambiaghi surges forward and reaches the byline before drilling a low cross into the middle, where Bernardeschi is left unmarked and finishes first time past Perri, who is too slow getting down to what was, all things considered, a fairly central shot.


    HERE ALL THE INFO, THE STATISTICS AND THE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE REPORT

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