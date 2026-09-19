Raffaele Palladino's new-look Bologna have made a slow start, and at home to a Torino side struggling just as badly they could only take a point from a 1-1 draw.

In the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season, the match looked to be going Bologna's way after the switch to a 3-4-2-1 and Federico Bernardeschi's goal, which seemed to put the game on a downhill path.

But after the break Bologna offered little attacking threat, while Ignazio Abate's changes gave Torino more weight up front. Their first real chance brought an equaliser, with an error from Skorupski gifting Kulenovic his first Serie A goal.

Then came the flashpoint late on, when referee Massa waved away Torino's appeals for a clear penalty after De Silvestri's foul on Simeone. The 1-1 held to the end and drew whistles from the Dall'Ara crowd, who had expected a better start and a climb up the table, where Bologna remain stuck in the relegation zone on just 2 points. For Abate, though, the draw could prove a turning point as Torino start moving again, especially after the sensational and painful Coppa Italia defeat against Monza.





Bologna 1-1 Torino

Scorers: Bernardeschi 15' (B), Kulenovic 77' (T)







