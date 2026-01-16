'Painful and shameful' - Real Madrid & Vinicius Jr receive apology from Albacete after Copa del Rey shock marred by racist incidents

Albacete have moved quickly to try and identify those responsible for the abuse, launching an internal investigation immediately after the final whistle. The club have vowed to work hand-in-hand with the authorities to ensure that the individual who threw the object is brought to justice.

"We are working to identify the person who threw a banana onto the pitch," the statement continued. "We are requesting the assistance of the relevant authorities and our fans, whose cooperation we ask for during this process."

Albacete have stated unequivocally that they will take "all disciplinary measures within its power" to ensure the culprits "never set foot in the Carlos Belmonte stadium again." This lifetime ban approach mirrors the zero-tolerance policy that La Liga and Spanish clubs have been attempting to implement more rigorously in recent seasons.

The club were also keen to separate the actions of a "small group" from the wider fanbase, who created an electric atmosphere for the cup tie. "Albacete, on behalf of all its exemplary fans, wishes to show its support for Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid and all Madridistas in the face of such despicable behaviour," they added.

