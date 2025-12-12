'He's overshadowing Harry Kane & Michael Olise!' - Bayern Munich wonderkid experiencing unprecedented rise as Jamal Musiala warned he will have to 'prove' himself all over again

The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena likely expected this season to be defined by the continued brilliance of Kane or the flair of star winger Olise. Instead, the headlines in Bavaria are being monopolised by a 17-year-old academy graduate who has seemingly come from nowhere to seize control of the Bayern attack. Karl, a name known previously only to ardent followers of youth football, has exploded onto the senior stage in recent weeks, delivering record-breaking performances in the Champions League and excelling in the Bundesliga.

Speaking on on Sky Sport Germany, former Bayern and Liverpool midfielder Hamann expressed his disbelief at the immediate impact the teenager has made. Hamann, often a critical voice regarding Bayern's affairs, was effusive in his praise, suggesting that the youngster is currently performing at a level higher than the club's most expensive assets.

"It is impressive that a 17-year-old with his technical skills and healthy self-confidence is putting stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise in the shade," Hamann declared. "I have never seen anything like it, the influence he has on a top European team."