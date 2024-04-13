Willy Kambwala Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Over 500 shots! Absolutely shocking Man Utd defensive stat emerges after woeful first half vs Bournemouth - and furious Rio Ferdinand can't help but speak out

Manchester UnitedBournemouthPremier LeagueBournemouth vs Manchester United

Manchester United's abysmal defensive performance continued as a shocking stat revealed after their dismal first half against Bournemouth.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Shocking stat shows Man Utd's defensive woes
  • Bournemouth twice took lead against Red Devils
  • Ferdinand reacted to Ten Hag's team's struggles

Editors' Picks