Ousmane Dembele hailed as 'the most complete' as ex-Arsenal and Man City star insists PSG superstar 'hands down' deserves Ballon d'Or ahead of Lamine Yamal

Gael Clichy has made his Ballon d'Or preference clear, tipping Ousmane Dembele to win the prize after his stunning season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele praised as "most complete" by Gael Clichy

PSG lost 3-0 to Chelsea in Club World Cup final

Dembele still posted 35 goals, 16 assists in 52 games