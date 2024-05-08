Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' battle for continental football when they host the Chilli Boys in a midweek duel.

After a successful journey to the Nedbank Cup final, Orlando Pirates will be aiming to complete a double over Chippa United in one week.

The Sea Robbers Robbers will host the Chilli Boys in the Premier Soccer League assignment to be played on Wednesday night.

It is a must-win match for Bucs to keep their Caf Champions League ambition alive, but for the Chilli Boys, a win is needed to sustain their hopes of playing the MTN8 next season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Pirates and Chippa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.