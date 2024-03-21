Orlando Pirates starlet Mofokeng responds to comparisons with Teko Modise & Doctor Khumalo - 'I'm fighting to be better'

BackpagepixSeth WillisOrlando Pirates starlet Mofokeng responds to comparisons with Teko Modise & Doctor Khumalo - 'I'm fighting to be better'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRelebohile MofokengOrlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng is not under pressure to emulate South Africa's great footballers. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMofokeng made his senior debut last seasonHe is one of the best emerging talents in Mzansi Attacker responds to comparisons with legends