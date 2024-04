The Buccaneers had a goal disallowed against the Dube Birds and some fans felt it was injustice to their effort.

Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with Moroka Swallows in the Soweto Original Derby at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday. The result complicated the Sea Robbers' fight for a top-two position as they remain fourth. It was a performance which triggered some reaction from fans discussing the game at length. Article continues below