Orlando Pirates playersBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Orlando Pirates bolster Caf Champions League prospects with dominant display in PSL win over Royal AM

Premier Soccer LeagueRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMOrlando PiratesCape Town City FC vs Orlando PiratesCape Town City FCPatrick MaswanganyiRelebohile MofokengThalente Mbatha

The Buccaneers clinched a remarkable 4-0 victory over Royal AM in Premier Soccer League action on Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Pirates run riot over Royal AM
  • The Buccaneers secured a 4-0 victory
  • The Soweto Giants boost their Caf Champions League hopes
Article continues below

Editors' Picks