According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the row centred on a pay comparison with his Canadian strike partner Jonathan David, which infuriated the Juve bosses. Vlahovic reportedly opened the negotiations with a provocative question: "Why should I earn as much as David?"
Translated by
One question sufficed: how Bayern target Dusan Vlahovic is reported to have deeply annoyed Juventus officials
The dispute boils down to conflicting financial expectations. In the final year of his contract, the 26-year-old Serbian earned a substantial €12m in Turin, including bonuses.
To align with the club's cost-cutting strategy, Juventus proposed a new deal worth six million euros plus bonuses—the same package intended for David. Vlahovic, however, persistently sought eight million euros net plus incentives.
Juventus has set a club-wide salary cap of seven million euros per season, a threshold currently met only by Kenan Yildiz.
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Vlahovic is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer.
Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini officially confirmed that evening that talks had collapsed, suggesting Dusan Vlahovic is now headed abroad. According to the former defender, no club in Serie A can match the striker's wage demands.
SSC Napoli have been working hard behind the scenes to secure the striker's signature, but the Partenopei are reaching their financial limits. According to Tuttosport, the striker's camp has recently held talks with Napoli; however, the southern Italians are unlikely to stand a chance in a bidding war.
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Vlahovic.
Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea FC possess the financial firepower to outbid Napoli. At Stamford Bridge in particular, there is renewed hope of securing the left-footed forward on a free transfer.
Since his move to Turin, the striker has scored 68 goals in 168 appearances; a solid return, yet still below Juventus's lofty expectations after paying around €85 million to sign him from Fiorentina in winter 2022.
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Is Vlahovic set to join Bayern Munich?
FC Bayern has long been linked with the Serbian international striker. Since Nicolas Jackson's departure, the club is seeking another forward to support Harry Kane.
Media reports indicated that talks took place in May between Bayern officials and the player, and at one point Munich appeared to be a strong contender. However, such speculation has since subsided.
Other leading European clubs have also been linked to the Serbia international, with his name recently appearing in reports about FC Barcelona, AC Milan and Premier League sides Newcastle United and Manchester United.
Dusan Vlahovic: Performance statistics at Juventus
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 168 68 16 16 1