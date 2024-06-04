'One of my best' - Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprising claim after trophyless campaign at Al-Nassr as he talks up significance of Saudi Pro League goal record
Cristiano Ronaldo has surprisingly claimed that the 2023-24 campaign was “one of my best”, despite Al-Nassr ending the season without a trophy.
- Portuguese superstar still making history
- Hit 50 goals across productive season
- Still setting his sights on major honours